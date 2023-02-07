Yobi Launches Call Summarization

Yobi, provider of a customer communication app that unifies multiple channels, has launched Call Summarization, which generates an automatic content summary through a transcript and identifies critical points discussed in a customer call.

Yobi Call Summarization assists companies in keeping track of what was discussed and the necessary action items after the call. Every call participant can see the call summary, which includes a searchable transcript, action items, and other information.

Call Summarization can be used as a quality management tool; the summary evaluates customer service representatives' performance, identifies improvement areas, and creates training programs. It also helps ensure compliance with privacy regulations by automatically redacting sensitive information from call transcripts and summaries. It can also detect and flag potentially fraudulent or malicious activity.