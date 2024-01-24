Yellow.ai and Infobip Partner on Conversational AI

Yellow.ai, a provider of generative artificial intelligence-powered customer service automation, is partnering with global cloud communications platform provider Infobip to enable ecloud communications and generative AI.

Yellow.ai and Infobip will build an end-to-end voice solution to address the increasing demand for humanized and personalized voice conversations. As part of the partnership, Yellow.ai will power its CPaaS solutions across channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, and email through Infobip's platform.

"At Yellow.ai, we've consistently aimed to leverage our partner ecosystem's synergies to drive business outcomes for our customers. Our collaboration with Infobip will strengthen our presence in existing markets and aid in devising robust go-to-market strategies for new regions such as Europe. Infobip's expertise in creating connected experiences, coupled with our generative AI-powered customer service automation solutions, will undoubtedly empower enterprises to offer more intuitive, and personalized experiences, creating memorable conversations with their customers," said Rashid Khan, co-founder and chief product officer of Yellow.ai, in a statement. "Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to position businesses to create rich messaging journeys. As Yellow.ai's CPaaS partner, channels like WhatsApp, SMS, and voice will be our focus, with an emphasis on the Indian market and the North America region," Veselin Vukovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Infobip, said in a statement. "By uniting our strengths in voice automation and generative AI solutions, we will provide enterprises with innovative solutions that elevate customer satisfaction and engagement."

The partnership will target industries including retail and consumer electronics, financial services, telecommunications, utilities, and healthcare. While it initially emphasizes expanding business through existing product suites, both companies plan to collaborate on product ideation and development as well.