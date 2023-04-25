Yellow.ai Adds Generative AI to Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP)

Yellow.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, has launched the Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP) powered by generative AI, to help companies automate customer and employee experiences at scale.
DAP runs a multi-large language model (LLM) AI engine, DynamicNLP. Its new generative AI-powered features include the following:
"By leveraging a multi-LLM architecture, our DAP provides human agents with generative AI-powered assistance while also enabling brands to not just engage with customers but also achieve goal-oriented outcomes and increase conversion rates," Jaya Kishore Reddy, co-founder and chief technology officer of Yellow.ai, said in a statement. "Our robust generative AI roadmap underscores our dedication to remaining at the forefront of conversational workflow automation, delivering exceptional human-like experiences anytime, anywhere."
Raghu Ravinutala, co-founder and CEO of Yellow.ai said in the same statement that "At Yellow.ai, we strongly believe in the potential of generative AI to enhance our capabilities, foster innovation, and drive business growth. We are investing heavily in domain-specific LLMs to facilitate dynamic content creation, providing our customers with a comprehensive experience through our enterprise-grade Dynamic AI agents.