Yellow.ai Adds Generative AI to Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP)

Yellow.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, has launched the Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP) powered by generative AI, to help companies automate customer and employee experiences at scale.

DAP runs a multi-large language model (LLM) AI engine, DynamicNLP. Its new generative AI-powered features include the following:

Generative AI-powered Dynamic Chat, to generate conversation flows on the fly. Companies can create a lead generation goal for website visitors and configure mandatory and optional inputs (e.g., keeping the phone number and email mandatory and the name and size of the company optional). Dynamic Chat can generate conversations in real time using these inputs, generate the lead, and store it in the CRM.

Generative AI-powered Inbox, an omnichannel customer support help desk that uses AI for ticket summarizations, response and tone suggestions, a multilingual agent interface& for translating queries into the agent's preferred languages in real time, and coaching insights and recommendations.

Dynamic Workflow Generator for marketing and customer support.

AI Content Engine for Marketers with messaging and tone templates powered by generative AI based on campaign goal and user segment.