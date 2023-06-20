Yellow.ai Adds ChatBots and VoiceBots to SAP Store

Yellow.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence solutions provider, has added its generative AI-powered ChatBots and VoiceBots solution for customer and employee experience automation to SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

Both solutions are built on SAP Business Technology Platform using SAP Integration Suite. The customer experience (CX) solution integrates with SAP Commerce, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP CRM Sales, and SAP CRM Service Manager, and the employee experience (EX) solution integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central.

"Leveraging multi-LLM architecture, our generative AI-powered Dynamic Automation Platform is helping enterprises redefine how they connect with both customers and employees, giving them a competitive advantage and valuable ROI at scale," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, in a statement. "Handling 2 billion interactions every quarter, Yellow.ai's Dynamic AI agents for chat and voice support 135 languages across 35 channels, such as telephony, Alexa, the Web, WhatsApp, Google Business Messaging, and Facebook. Our Dynamic AI agents can enable businesses to automate customer functions through our Conversational Service Cloud and Conversational Commerce Cloud product suites, while our Conversational EX Cloud delivers round-the-clock support with self-serve automation to address all day-to-day employee queries at scale. With our solutions, we are delivering human-like experiences, achieving over 90 percent automation within 30 days with 60 percent reduced operational cost."

Yellow.ai is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program.