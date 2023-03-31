XSELL Partners with NICE

XSELL Technologies has partnered with NICE to deliver its XSELL HiPer Agent Experience on NICE's CXone cloud native customer experience platform, empowering customers to amplify top-performer outcomes to customer service organizations across the globe.
Businesses can now leverage XSELL HiPer Agent Experience, or Agent eXp, to access artificial intelligence-generated insights via the NICE DEVone platform.
"Our AI-powered XSELL technology takes a data-driven approach to consistently deliver top performer outcomes by identifying and replicating specialized skill sets with precision and at scale to every single agent enterprise-wide," said Matt Coughlin, CEO and founder of XSELL Technologies, in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring the power of XSELL to the NICE DEVone ecosystem, continuing our mission to combine the best contact center resources and agent assist tools to support organizations in their pursuit of a better customer experience."
"We are excited to welcome XSELL HiPer Agent Experience to the NICE DEVone ecosystem as we work to transform customer experience through improving agent performance," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement. "This highlights the true open nature of CXone, where we give our customers the ability to leverage capabilities of their choice, both organic NICE and partner offerings."