Windstream Enterprise Updates OfficeSuite UC Contact Center Services

Windstream Enterprise, a managed communications service provider, has enhanced its OfficeSuite UC Contact Center Services (CCS) to help companies manage outbound calling campaigns.

Companies can use OfficeSuite UC CCS to queue calls and chats, view live and historical agent activity, and record calls, and with the upgrades they can also upload lists and run automated outbound calling campaigns.

Also, as part of the OfficeSuite UC CCS upgrades, businesses can create list-driven campaigns that include reusable calling lists, calling windows by dates and times, automated rescheduling of unsuccessful call attempts, and round-robin call distribution among the agents assigned to the campaign.

"To compete in an increasingly complex economy, businesses today need to be proactive with their customers and meet their needs with informative, helpful service," said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise, in a statement. "Whether it's a medical office calling to remind patients to schedule appointments, a school district notifying students about schedule changes, or an enterprise running a robust marketing campaign, the OfficeSuite UC CCS list queuing features will help just about any business, school, government agency, or nonprofit connect with their audiences more readily and ensure the service they deliver is meeting their standards."

OfficeSuite UC also gives agents an integrated, tailored call wrap-up form that they can use to score the call or input customer information. It also enables post-call surveys from customers.