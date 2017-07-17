West Introduces Visual Voice

West is releasing its Visual Voice solution, allowing callers to use their mobile devices to read texts, type responses, and navigate mobile web pages and forms, while intelligent IVR simultaneously guides them through every step.

Visual Voice provides a means of collecting customer data by reducing error rates and customer frustrations tied to interactive voice response (IVR) systems alone and makes tasks, such as keying long number sequences, scheduling appointments, enrolling in programs, and making payments, easier.

West's Visual Voice solution enables companies to do the following:

Provide customers with self-service options via smartphone, without requiring them to transfer, disconnect, or speak to live representatives during calls;

Blend voice instructions with navigable mobile web forms and text messages;

Collect customer preferences in the voice channel and securely enable opt-in compliance; and

Blend IVR, SMS, and mobile web.