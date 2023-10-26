Webex by Cisco Announces AI-Powered Solutions

Webex by Cisco, a provider of collaboration and contact center technologies, has added artificial intelligence-powered capabilities in Webex Contact Center to help improve agent well-being and productivity.

"At Webex, we are embracing agent wellness as a core value to contribute to a more compassionate, inclusive, and progressive business culture," said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco, in a statement. "Our commitment to nurturing the well-being of agents means that businesses can build a foundation for growth, empower innovation, and provide exceptional experiences to their customers."

Within Webex Contact Center, new AI-powered capabilities include the following:

Bburnout detection that allows businesses to proactively address agent well-being with automated breaks, such as a Thrive Reset, and real-time coaching after challenging customer interactions.

Suggested responses to customer inquiries on digital channels.

Conversation summaries and wrap-ups for self-service, calls, or chats to both the agent and customer once it ends. Agent wrap ups automatically generate wrap up codes and actions following every customer interaction, eliminating an average of five minutes for the agent.

Coaching highlight dashboards for supervisors showing highest and lowest customer-rated interactions. It then automatically summarizes the interactions with the best ratings and provides supervisors with coaching tips based on those findings to train fellow employees. Conversely, highlights from the lowest-rated interactions are captured to then coach lower-performing agents to foster improvement across the board.

Webex is also introducing Webex Customer Experience Essentials to help employees deliver the best possible customer experience. Webex Cuxtomer Experience Essentials brings the core fundamental capabilities of the Webex Contact Center to Webex Calling users, enabling the following:

Employees outside the contact center to become specialized agents.

A better understanding of customer issues that need escalation outside of the contact center.

A streamlined contextual engagement from back-office employees during issue escalation.

Webex is also continuing its partnership with Thrive Global, the behavior-change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, to take a significant step toward reducing agent turnover and enhancing customer experiences with contact centers. The companies will integrate Thrive Reset, a science-backed agent wellness solution, into Webex Contact Center to help contact center agents de-stress, reset, and recharge in real time. Agents will be provided with 60-second Thrive Reset breaks between customer interactions.>