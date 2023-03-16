Waterfield Tech Launches Impact Analysis

Waterfield Tech, a customer engagement solutions provider, today launched its Impact Analysis program, a prescriptive engagement aimed at helping clients address inefficiencies across the contact center and capitalize on digital transformation opportunities. This consultative solution engages all levels of a contact center to uncover process breakdowns and areas ripe for technological transformation.

With this consultative offering, Waterfield Tech's customer experience strategists dive into organizations' contact center operations, identify costly inefficiencies, and provide recommendations to increase efficiencies through automation and other improvements. They also help align contact center operational processes, technology ecosystem, and people and provide a complete solution roadmap.

From start to finish, Impact Analysis engagements are completed in an average of 30 days, and costs are rebated to clients who choose to move forward with the study's recommendations.