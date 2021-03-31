Voximplant Integrates with Google Cloud Dialogflow CX

Communications and contact center platform provider Voximplant has integrated with Google Cloud's new Contact Center AI virtual agent platform, Dialogflow CX.

The technology integration allows businesses to use virtual agents to respond to customer inquiries while understanding whole sentences spoken by customers. Through conversational AI and automation features, the platform now gives users extensive capabilities with Google Cloud's Dialogflow CX to leverage pre-built virtual agents. Using this AI integration of Voximplant and Google Cloud's Dialogflow CX, developers can now add features such as phone numbers from more than 60 countries, interact with speech and keypad input, and handle inbound and outbound calls across multiple communication channels, including web and mobile, using advanced conversational features.

With the new Dialogflow CX integration, customers will benefit from features that include the following:

Inbound, outbound, and transfer call handling: Users can program phone numbers from more than 60 countries to/from the phone network on all communication channels, including SIP and VoIP calling on the web or native mobile applications.

The ability to connect to an existing Voximplant account and select a phone number from within the Dialogflow CX One-Click Telephony interface with no additional configuration or development.

Dual-tone multifrequency (DTMF) signaling detection.

Barge-in, so businesses can speak over virtual agent prompts where configured.

Synthesized speech and audio file playback: Users can receive text-to-speech audio generated by Dialogflow or any pre-recorded audio specified in fulfillment, including handling multiple sequential outputs.

Programmable telephony control: Using VoxEngine, Voximplant's serverless development environment, businesses can implement advanced features not natively available in Dialogflow CX, including supervisor whisper mode, outbound calling campaigns, conference calling, recording, and more.