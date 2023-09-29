Vonage Partners with Flowcode

Vonage, a cloud communications platform provider, is partnering with Flowcode, a direct-to-consumer platform, to launch Flowconnect, powered by Vonage APIs, which allows consumers to instantly communicate with companies by integrating live chat with Flowcode's QR technology.

Flowconnect allows consumers to scan a QR code and immediately initiate communications with a customer service team. It includes three Vonage APIs: Meetings, SMS, and Voice.