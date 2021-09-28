Vonage Launches AI Virtual Assistant for Its UCaaS Solution

Vonage, a provider of cloud communications, has launched AI Virtual Assistant for its unified communications solution, Vonage Business Communications (VBC).

An artificial intelligence-driven conversational solution using natural language understanding and machine learning that is supported by applications using voice and text, Vonage AI Virtual Assistant provides conversational AI to address simple tasks and facilitate voice-enabled self-service for customers.

"In addition to reducing and optimizing IT costs and resources, enterprises are enhancing the customer experience with the use of AI as a part of their communications strategy," said Savinay Berry, executive vice president of product and engineering at Vonage, in a statement. "In today's modern workplace, consumers expect to get the information they want when they want it, and they expect it to be easy to do business with a brand. As one of the first providers to offer this kind of solution for unified communications, Vonage is enabling businesses to leverage AI to improve their business processes. By automating responses and addressing simple tasks through AI, we are transforming the way businesses across all industries connect with their customers."

Built on the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), AI Virtual Assistant also includes Vonage AI Studio capabilities, providing a no-code user interface for implementation and development of advanced conversational experiences. It can also capture insights through verbal cues given by customers for their interest, questions, or issues about products and services and provides an omnichannel bot platform to create multipurpose AI-conversational solutions to meet customer needs.