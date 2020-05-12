Vonage Integrates with ServiceNow

Vonage, a cloud communications provider, has integrated its Vonage Contact Center capabilities with ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, to create Vonage Contact Center for ServiceNow.

Vonage Contact Center integrates with ServiceNow's Customer Service Management solution to deliver an all-in-one unified platform. Vonage Contact Center for ServiceNow provides agents with contextual and relevant data and workflows.

Vonage Contact Center for ServiceNow also allows agents to operate within ServiceNow without toggling to a separate application.

With this deep integration, teams can also take advantage of the core capabilities of Vonage Contact Center, including an embedded ContactPad, and leverage customer and communications data for dynamic routing and rich reporting capabilities.