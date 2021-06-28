Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice Available on Salesforce AppExchange

Cloud communications provider Vonage has launched Vonage Contact Center (VCC) for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Service Cloud Voice brings together phone, digital channels, and CRM data in one central view for service agents. Customers can now connect their phone solutions into Service Cloud Voice with Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience.

"Today's customer demands personalized, intelligent experiences to meet the needs of the new modern workplace," said Savinay Berry, executive vice president of product and engineering at Vonage, in a statement. "Vonage has one of the most complete and global set of solutions in the market and, with the addition of VCC for Service Cloud Voice, we are providing our customers with yet another way to make meaningful connections with their own customers, creating a better experience." "The Vonage Contact Center solution is a welcome addition to the Service Cloud Voice ecosystem," said Patrick Beyries, vice president of product management for Service Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "The expansion of Service Cloud Voice for partner telephony enables customers to integrate the telephony experience natively within the agent workspace, combined with CRM data, process, and voice intelligence."

Vonage Contact Center for Service Cloud Voice supports all customer conversation channels, including chat, email, messaging, SMS, and social. It also includes Omnichannel Supervisor and Tableau CRM Service Cloud Voice Analytics, speech and desktop analytics, transcription powering next-best action, call wrap-up recommendations, and article recommendations; Vonage's Virtual Assistant; real-time warm transfers and consults between agents, and a fully telephony-agnostic contact center, with a WebRTC app available.