Vonage Adds Social Messaging to Business Cloud

Business cloud communications provider Vonage has integrated its Business Inbox feature with Facebook Messenger, now available with the Vonage Business Cloud (VBC) unified communications service.

VBC's social messaging capabilities allow customers to reply to messages sent in Messenger through all applications of their Vonage service, enabling businesses to respond to customers faster and organizing customer requests in one unified inbox. Businesses can also integrate social messaging into Vonage's proprietary workstream collaboration capabilities.

The integration leverages the newly-released Messages API via Nexmo.