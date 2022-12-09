Vonage Adds Salesforce Shield Security for Vonage Contact Center

Vonage, a provider of cloud communications and contact center solutions, has introduced Salesforce Shield for Vonage Contact Center (VCC) and Vonage for Service Cloud Voice (SCV), providing additional compliance with corporate and industry requirements and added security features for agents using Vonage Contact Center integrated with Salesforce.

Salesforce Shield uses full AES 256-bit encryption to protect the most sensitive data across all Salesforce apps.

Both the Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce and Vonage for Service Cloud Voice solutions, which integrate all communications channels and plug into Salesforce, support Salesforce Shield encryption.