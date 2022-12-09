Vonage Adds Salesforce Shield Security for Vonage Contact Center

Vonage, a provider of cloud communications and contact center solutions, has introduced Salesforce Shield for Vonage Contact Center (VCC) and Vonage for Service Cloud Voice (SCV), providing additional compliance with corporate and industry requirements and added security features for agents using Vonage Contact Center integrated with Salesforce.
Salesforce Shield uses full AES 256-bit encryption to protect the most sensitive data across all Salesforce apps.
Both the Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce and Vonage for Service Cloud Voice solutions, which integrate all communications channels and plug into Salesforce, support Salesforce Shield encryption.
"With the addition of Salesforce Shield, Vonage is ensuring that organizations worldwide can better serve their customers while meeting compliance or governance requirements, all from a single, secure platform," said Sanjay Macwan, chief information officer and chief information security officer of Vonage, in a statement. "Offering our customers the benefits of Salesforce Shield is a testament to our long-standing collaboration with Salesforce and commitment to enabling our customers' success. We expect this innovation to drive significant growth over the coming years, particularly with businesses in regulated industries."
"With a long history of success in the contact center space and a well-established relationship with Salesforce, it is not surprising that Vonage is one of the first providers to deliver Salesforce Shield to its customers, addressing the increasingly urgent need for additional privacy measures in the modern workplace," said Sheila McGee-Smith of McGee-Smith Analytics. "As more organizations embrace a work-from-anywhere business model, today's contact center has become more decentralized. Vonage Contact Center with Salesforce Shield enables a cloud-based contact center that empowers agents to work remotely, with access to everything they need to meet customers' needs while maintaining the integrity of their data."