Vivantio Launches FLEXBridge for Customer Service Integrations

Vivantio, a provider of customer service optimization software, is launching FLEXBridge, an integrations platform that facilitates connections between Vivantio's Unified Service Platform and other line-of-business applications.
FLEXBridge allows information from applications commonly used in enterprise service management, customer service management, and IT to be made available safely and securely within Vivantio's Service Management tool.
All administration, monitoring, and maintenance is carried out via the web-based admin portal, even when using on-premises agents. Support is available for connecting to in-house developed, legacy, and on-premises tools, and users can configure any number of bridges without additional cost. Bridges will include links to CRM tools such as Salesforce, master data management software such as Microsoft InTune, JAMF, and Ninja RMM, and identity management solutions such as Azure and Okta.
"With the integration of FLEXBridge, Vivantio continues to showcase its leadership and innovation in the B2B customer service software space," said Andrew Stevens, the company's vice president of technology, in a statement. "As businesses grow and service management is increasingly digitized, there is a strong need for all related service management and delivery tools to be tightly integrated. FLEXBridge was designed for demanding B2B service teams who prioritize delivering world-class service to their customers."