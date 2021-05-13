Vivantio Launches FLEXBridge for Customer Service Integrations

Vivantio, a provider of customer service optimization software, is launching FLEXBridge, an integrations platform that facilitates connections between Vivantio's Unified Service Platform and other line-of-business applications.

FLEXBridge allows information from applications commonly used in enterprise service management, customer service management, and IT to be made available safely and securely within Vivantio's Service Management tool.

All administration, monitoring, and maintenance is carried out via the web-based admin portal, even when using on-premises agents. Support is available for connecting to in-house developed, legacy, and on-premises tools, and users can configure any number of bridges without additional cost. Bridges will include links to CRM tools such as Salesforce, master data management software such as Microsoft InTune, JAMF, and Ninja RMM, and identity management solutions such as Azure and Okta.