Virtual Hold Technology Updates Its Callback Option

Virtual Hold Technology has updated its cloud-based callback platform for customer service and support. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud architecture simplifies deploying and managing callback across voice, digital, and mobile channels, allowing companies to connect with customers on any preferred channel.

The VHT cloud-based callback platform now includes advancements to the user interface (UI) that make it easier for contact center managers to review callback dashboards and pull reports. A web-based client dashboard includes real-time and historical information used to display the complete customer journey from initial request to issue resolution. Contact center managers can leverage this streamlined UI to analyze and adjust the end-to-end customer experience.

VHT continues to support an open API, allowing developers to easily extend callback across channels, such as SMS, websites, or mobile applications.

"Brands thrive on customer loyalty, which is why offering a better customer journey is critical. Callback is traditionally easier to deploy and configure in the cloud, but now brands have the power to get callback up and running within minutes," said Wes Hayden, CEO of Virtual Hold Technology, in a statement. "This deployment also gives contact centers instant access to features as they are available, supporting ever more complex and fast-moving performance initiatives."

Callback deployed in the cloud addresses changing needs through on-demand scalability, which provides operational efficiencies during inbound spikes. Cloud-based services can also lower agent talk time, optimize workforce utilization, and reduce the overall average speed-of-answer. Subscription-based pricing permits businesses to pay only as callback is used.