Virtual Hold Technology Extends Partnership with Genesys
Virtual Hold Technology (VHT) has extended its relationship with Genesys, enabling Genesys contact center platform customers to leverage VHT's omnichannel callback features.

 VHT lets customers calling into a busy contact center request a return call or chat, without leaving their place in the agent queue. VHT provides advanced, context-rich capabilities that provide agents with relevant customer information before making a return connection.

"Today, the customer journey often touches multiple interaction channels. We are ensuring that customers can request a callback from anywhere – whether they are interacting via a phone, app, website, or other channels," said Wes Hayden, CEO of Virtual Hold Technology, in a statement. "With VHT, customers see the same brand experience regardless of interaction channel. Extending our relationship with Genesys is extending these connection possibilities for customers."

 

