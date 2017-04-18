Verint WFO Achieves Cisco Compatibility Certification

Verint Systems' Workforce Optimization suite has achieved Cisco compatibility certification with Cisco Unified Communications Manager, Version 11.

Verint Workforce Optimization works with Cisco's Unified Communications Manager to provide users with high-level visibility into performance, customer, and other business intelligence enterprise-wide through a closed-loop solution set and capabilities that include session management, voice, video, messaging, mobility, and web conferencing.

"Working together, Verint and Cisco provide global organizations with the ability to unite applications and endpoints while lowering operating costs," said John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Verint, in a statement. "We're delighted to continue collaborating with Cisco and look forward to building powerful solution capabilities."

Verint is a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, which unites Cisco with third-party, independent hardware and software vendors to deliver integrated solutions to joint customers. As a Preferred Solution Partner, Verint has achieved Cisco compatibility certification on at least one solution and can provide customers 24-hour, 7-days-a-week customer support.