Verint Open CCaaS Platform Achieves Microsoft Co-Sell-Ready Status

Verint has earned co-sell-ready status with Microsoft and the Verint Open Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Platform will be commercially available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure.

Earning co-sell-ready status allows Verint to work with Microsoft to enable more organizations to increase customer experience (CX) automation by leveraging the Verint platform on Azure.

With the Verint Platform, companies can take advantage of artificial intelligence, including generative AI, to enable bots to augment the human workforce.