Verint Launches Robotic Process Automation Discovery

Verint Systems today launched Robotic Process Automation Discovery to help organizations leverage RPA in the cloud or on premises to accelerate time-to-value in intelligent automation initiatives.
Verint's Robotic Process Automation Discovery provides actionable insight into enterprise workflows to identify automation opportunities with the greatest potential for return on investment. It leverages artificial intelligence to automatically capture information behind the scenes on how business applications are used for daily tasks, analyze information to map tasks to processes, determine key trends, and identify automation opportunities with the highest ROI, based on factors such as worker hourly rates and average handle time.
"Automation Discovery identifies and discovers what processes can be improved through automation," said John Goodson, senior vice president and general manager of products at Verint, in a statement. "Achieving this kind of profound visibility can eliminate the noise associated with process automation and have a positive, rapid impact on digital transformation initiatives."