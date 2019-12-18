Verint Launches Robotic Process Automation Discovery

Verint Systems today launched Robotic Process Automation Discovery to help organizations leverage RPA in the cloud or on premises to accelerate time-to-value in intelligent automation initiatives.

Verint's Robotic Process Automation Discovery provides actionable insight into enterprise workflows to identify automation opportunities with the greatest potential for return on investment. It leverages artificial intelligence to automatically capture information behind the scenes on how business applications are used for daily tasks, analyze information to map tasks to processes, determine key trends, and identify automation opportunities with the highest ROI, based on factors such as worker hourly rates and average handle time.