Verint Launches Personal Identifiable Information Redaction Bot

Verint today launched the Verint Personal Identifiable Information (PII) Redaction Bot giving organizations a way to automate compliance, reduce risk, and protect their customers' sensitive personal data, such as credit card and Social Security numbers, date of birth, etc.
The Verint PII Redaction Bot automatically identifies and removes PII in interaction data. It can be used in combination with other approaches like automated screen triggers to redact PII.
"With data privacy laws increasing across the globe to help protect citizens, brands need to comply or risk damaged reputations and lack of trust due to data breaches. And even if that data doesn't fall into the wrong hands, it can still spell financial disaster from costly fines due to non-compliance," said David Singer, Verint's global vice president of go-to-market strategy, in a statement. "Verint's PII Redaction Bot joins the large team of bots available on the Verint Open CCaaS Platform and leverages Verint's DaVinci AI and Engagement Data Hub to elevate an organization's existing data protection strategies."