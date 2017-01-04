Verint Launches Mobile Work View

Verint Systems has launched Mobile Work View, a mobile app for employee engagement among contact center agents. Verint Mobile Work View extends common work activity from the desktop to the smartphone, helping companies target the changing needs of the millennial generation workforce and leverage the growing popularity of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend.
The Verint Mobile Work View app addresses specific user needs to help drive increased adoption of workforce optimization (WFO) capabilities by employees.
Without having to access a computer or web browser, and from the convenience of their mobile devices, Verint Mobile Work View enables employees to do the following:
- Access work schedules;
- Request time off;
- View availability of time-off allocations;
- Bid for shifts on auctions; and
- Gain notification on schedule updates, time-off request approvals and other schedule-related changes.
Further, in support of organizational data security requirements, Verint’s mobile gateway provides enhanced security capabilities around the login process and ensures that no proprietary information is stored on devices.
"Verint Mobile Work View enables companies to confidently extend mobile capabilities to employees without compromising data security," said Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager of strategic operations at Verint, in a statement. "With this mobile app addition, we are aggressively and proactively adding apps and other solutions that help address the evolving requirements of today's changing workforce. This includes the growing popularity of BYOD policies in organizations around the world. Our Mobile Work View app not only helps frontline employees enjoy the benefits of Verint Workforce Optimization from the convenience of their own mobile devices, but also experience the benefits of further engagement and empowerment that comes with delivering on-demand, actionable information."