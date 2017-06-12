Verint Launches Mid-Market WFO

Verint Systems today launched its workforce optimization offerings for businesses with small and midsized contact centers. Available either in the cloud or on-premises, the mid-market offerings include capabilities across Verint Workforce Optimization solutions.

Through its mid-market solutions for workforce optimization (WFO), quality management (QM), and workforce management (WFM), Verint's software and services packaged solutions include fully-unified WFO software, a single user interface, and unique business process workflows. In addition, other Verint solutions, such as Analytics-Driven Quality, Speech Analytics, Desktop and Process Analytics, and Knowledge Management, can be added and licensed by individual product.

The Verint mid-market solutions integrate with all leading automatic call distributors (ACDs). They also include robust functionality, an intuitive interface and streamlined navigation.

Solution packages include the following:

Verint Quality Management, which helps contact centers move away from random call sampling by selecting and evaluating large numbers of interactions across business channels based on business drivers and relevance, employee performance, and customer input;

Verint Workforce Management, a web-enabled solution for staff forecasting and scheduling; and

Verint Workforce Optimization, using QM, WFM, performance management and elearning capabilities for staff scheduling, capture and analysis of customer interactions, managing and measuring employee performance against goals, and tdelivering targeted learning and development for skill enhancement and employee development.