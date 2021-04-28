Verint Launches IVA Pro Package

Verint, a customer engagement solutions provider, today launched the Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant Professional (IVA Pro) Package, a low-code conversational artificial intelligence (AI) offering that can turn existing conversation data into automated self-service experiences.

As part of the Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) offering, the package allows business professionals to deploy a production-ready chatbot to deflect calls and support customers.

Powered by the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform, this new cloud-based offering includes a complete set of AI-powered design and analytics tools to help companies align IVAs with their business goals and measure results to adjust and optimize chatbots.