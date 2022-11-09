Verint Integrates with Zoom

Verint and Zoom Video Communications today announced an expanded partnership and additional integration of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with Zoom Contact Center.
Verint Data Management solutions are already integrated with Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings to help businesses capture, archive, analyze, ensure compliance, and retrieve interactions. The expanded partnership complements this platform-to-platform approach by connecting the Verint Platform to Zoom's Contact Center APIs to deliver workforce engagement.
"Verint and Zoom have a shared goal to help businesses deliver better customer and employee engagement," said Oded Gal, chief product officer of Zoom, in a statement. "Zoom Contact Center helps businesses deliver prompt, accurate, and highly personalized responses to their customers on the trusted Zoom platform. When combined with the Verint Platform, enterprises can improve employee experience and performance in the contact center, back-office, and branch teams."
"We continue to build on our long-standing partnership with Zoom. This partnership is unique in that our platform works with Zoom's collaboration and unified communications solutions and now will work with Zoom Contact Center, allowing organizations to choose a seamless solution for all their enterprise needs," said Jaime Meritt, Verint's chief product officer, in a statement. "As Zoom continues to expand their capabilities in these areas, Verint aims to remain in lock step with them and enable our mutual customers to leverage the power of both the Zoom and Verint platforms."