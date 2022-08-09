Verint Integrates Enterprise Data Management with Zoom

Verint today introduced a native Zoom integration for Verint's Enterprise Data Management offering.
The integration will help business using Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings for their unified communications, providing a way to consolidate recorded Zoom interactions with customer interaction and feedback data from other sources.
Verint EDM will store and harmonize this data alongside interaction and experience data from other corporate systems while streamlining compliance and quality management, and data utility through actionable customer insights.
"Verint's native EDM integration with the Zoom platform means that Verint customers can instantly include recorded data into their analysis of customer engagements," said David Singer, Verint's vice president of go-to-market strategy, in a statement. "All of that data ultimately contributes to an organization's approach to total quality by creating a more comprehensive understanding of customer interactions across all engagement channels in order to make more effective business decisions and ensure compliance."