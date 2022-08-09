Verint Integrates Enterprise Data Management with Zoom

Verint today introduced a native Zoom integration for Verint's Enterprise Data Management offering.

The integration will help business using Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings for their unified communications, providing a way to consolidate recorded Zoom interactions with customer interaction and feedback data from other sources.

Verint EDM will store and harmonize this data alongside interaction and experience data from other corporate systems while streamlining compliance and quality management, and data utility through actionable customer insights.