Verint Expands Partnership with Google Cloud

Verint today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud that integrates Google Cloud's Contact Center AI and Verint Customer Engagement Platform.

Through this collaboration, Verint delivers a unified, open platform with out-of-the-box integrations driven by artificial intelligence for contact center automation for tasks like routing, orchestration, and scheduling of the best agents to handle customer interactions.

"We are thrilled to work with Verint as a workforce engagement partner. These new integrations are built on a [contact center-as-a-service] 3.0 architecture, which provides flexibility to meet each customer's exact needs. It is a comprehensive multi-experience CCaaS solution that creates quality modern experiences, such as mobile-first, for the consumer as well as for the agent," said Amit Kumar, product manager for the CCAI Platform at Google Cloud, in a statement.

"The Verint Platform is open and offers customers a broad range of best-of-breed applications in the cloud. We are pleased to work with Google Cloud to bring innovative CX automation solutions to the market," said John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and strategic alliances at Verint, in a statement.