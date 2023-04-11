Verint Enhances Capabilities in Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant

Verint today introduced advanced capabilities for Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant, part of Verint Customer Engagement Platform, powered by Verint Da Vinci artificial intelligence to activate insights and automate experiences.

Verint IVA allows for the deployment of automation across digital and voice channels. With pre-built natural language understanding (NLU) models and extensive AI and analytics fueled by Verint Da Vinci, Verint IVA allows organizations to scale hybrid workforces of humans and virtual assistants while integrating with existing systems.

Verint IVA also includes a low-code, drag-and-drop editor called IVA Studio, which is equipped with a visual user interface to launch, tune, and improve their bots in house. New intents and languages can be added and measured in real time across endpoints for transparency and control of tailored language models.

Verint IVA delivers mature NLU models specific to industry use cases in banking, insurance, healthcare, among others and can integrate into chatbot solutions. It also enables end users to build and manage voice AI flows, like handing over complex chatbot conversations to a live agent with the proper context.