VHT Adds Mindful to Genesys AppFoundry

VHT, a provider of customer-experience software, has made its advanced queuing technology, Mindful, available on Genesys AppFoundry.
Mindful joins Survey Dynamix, VHT's cloud-based, post-call survey solution, which is also available as a Premium App on the Genesys AppFoundry. Mindful combines with the Genesys Customer Experience Platform to enable customers to connect with companies through voice, text, website, or app. Mindful is now also available with the Genesys Cloud contact center platform.
"As a Genesys AppFoundry partner, VHT works closely with Genesys to help our mutual customers reduce time to value, maximize the return on their investment, and build better customer experiences," said Matt DiMaria, CEO of VHT, in a statement. "Companies that add Mindful to their customer-engagement workflows send a clear signal that they value their customers' time and are focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences."