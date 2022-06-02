Upstream Works Adds Cisco Integrations

Upstream Works, a provider of omnichannel contact center solutions, is set to release a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) application integration capabilities, Upstream Works Desktop Version 5.0, and cloud offerings.

Upstream Works' Virtual Agent Portal lets a business use artificial intelligence to provide real-time guidance. A new email API feature allows any email in queue to be preprocessed by a dedicated AI application. In addition to the Virtual Agent Portal and email API capabilities, the Upstream Works Desktop also supports conversational AI with full agent escalations, as well as AI reporting on first call resolution and overall bot effectiveness.

Upstream Works Desktop 5.0 provides streamlined upgrades, optimized system performance, and remote agent access flexibility.

Upstream Works is also launching omnichannel cloud SaaS solutions for Cisco UCCX and xCCE deployments, all available on Cisco SolutionsPlus.

Upstream Works on Finesse (UWF) will now offer omnichannel cloud SaaS solutions for the Cisco UCCX and xCCE platforms. The UWF Standard Omnichannel Cloud SaaS Solution for UCCX includes an enhanced agent desktop that connects all interactions and seamlessly integrates with Cisco UCCX and WCC. It brings email and web chat channels and optional Assist knowledge management for agents and customer self-service, channels, and integrations.

UWF Enterprise Omnichannel Cloud SaaS Solution for xCCE can be tailored to clients' specific needs. The solution includes an enhanced agent desktop with digital channel flexibility and seamless integration with Cisco UCCE, PCCE, HCS, WxCCE and WCC. The solution can be further tailored with the optional Assist knowledge management, added channels, and AI and business applications integrations. Both solutions are easily scalable to maximize ROI for future growth.