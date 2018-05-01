Upland Software Releases KCS v6 Verified Knowledge Management Solution

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, today released the RightAnswers KCS v6 Verified Knowledge Management (KM) solution.

This release delivers major upgrades to the user experience and features a new chatbot integration framework for integrating third-party chatbot applications to improve user self-service initiatives. The release also provides knowledge managers with greater insight into knowledge maintenance.

RightAnswers, Upland's cloud-based enterprise KM and self-service solution, provides relevant information across varied support channels, including web, mobile, chat, and now third-party chatbot applications.

New features of this release include the following:

Support for third-party chatbots that use robust REST APIs and chatbot framework powered by RightAnswers knowledge;

An upgraded Solution Manager portal;

Greater visibility into key knowledge management indicators across the knowledge base via reporting functionality;

Expanded user and group management controls;

Easier sharing of solution documents as attachments;

Astreamlined archive process;

Improved multi-ticket handling;

Improved search capabilities; and

More scalability through upgrades to the Salesforce.com and ServiceNow integrations, including certification for use with Kingston, ServiceNow's latest release.