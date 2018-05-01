Upland Software Releases KCS v6 Verified Knowledge Management Solution

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, today released the RightAnswers KCS v6 Verified Knowledge Management (KM) solution.
This release delivers major upgrades to the user experience and features a new chatbot integration framework for integrating third-party chatbot applications to improve user self-service initiatives. The release also provides knowledge managers with greater insight into knowledge maintenance.
RightAnswers, Upland's cloud-based enterprise KM and self-service solution, provides relevant information across varied support channels, including web, mobile, chat, and now third-party chatbot applications.
New features of this release include the following:
- Support for third-party chatbots that use robust REST APIs and chatbot framework powered by RightAnswers knowledge;
- An upgraded Solution Manager portal;
- Greater visibility into key knowledge management indicators across the knowledge base via reporting functionality;
- Expanded user and group management controls;
- Easier sharing of solution documents as attachments;
- Astreamlined archive process;
- Improved multi-ticket handling;
- Improved search capabilities; and
- More scalability through upgrades to the Salesforce.com and ServiceNow integrations, including certification for use with Kingston, ServiceNow's latest release.
"Today, knowledge managers are looking for ways to run more efficiently and to get more value out of their KM investment," said Kevin Sequeira, senior vice president of product management at Upland Software, in a statement. "This latest RightAnswers release is built on direct customer feedback and is focused on the improved customer service and support experience."