Upland Software Acquires InGenius

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, has acquired InGenius, a provider of computer-telephony integration (CTI) solutions for contact centers, for $26.4 million.

With the addition of InGenius, Upland can now offer a contact center productivity suite that provides a single pane of glass for all voice and CRM data, along with enterprise knowledge management and customer sentiment analysis.

"With InGenius, Upland extends its leadership in customer experience management (CXM) solutions and can now offer the first multichannel, knowledge-driven contact center agent productivity solution suite that integrates leading CRM and contact center platforms, enabling enterprises to offer a personalized, real-time customer experience," said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland Software, in a statement.

"Contact center leaders are looking for more comprehensive solutions to increase agent productivity with robust CRM integration," said Mounir Hilal, Upland's chief customer officer and executive vice president of project and IT management solutions, in a statement. "Upland's new contact center productivity solution suite enables a stronger performing enterprise contact center through increased agent productivity, a better omnichannel customer experience, and improved management command over agent experience."