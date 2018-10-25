Unisys Adds NICE inContact CXone to InteliServe

Unisys has integrated the NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform as the core omnichannel contact center technology in its Unisys InteliServe service desk solution.
Within the InteliServe service desk, CXone Omnichannel Routing enables creation of virtual agents that complement the expertise of Unisys live agents and operate across phone, email, web, video, chat, service portals, and social media .
Unisys has already begun deploying InteliServe with CXone at its global client service centers.
"Unisys selected NICE inContact CXone as a true cloud player to provide leading-edge contact center technology for our advanced InteliServe solution. NICE inContact demonstrated that they can provide the global reach we need to support our multilingual, international client base and help us deliver economical, comprehensive service to keep our clients' users productive and their customers satisfied around the clock, worldwide," said Mickey Davis, global vice president of managed workplace services at Unisys, in a statement. "CXone provides the speed of deployment, fast return on investment, and seamless integration capabilities we need to fulfil our service mission."
"This choice by Unisys demonstrates what we're seeing in the marketplace: accelerated adoption of NICE inContact CXone by global organizations that are moving to the cloud. Enterprises are primed to benefit from the CXone open cloud customer experience platform. CXone powers companies to deliver exceptional customer experiences that build loyalty, advocacy, and wallet share," said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact's CEO, in a statement. "It's a pleasure working with Unisys and their global enterprise clients to achieve quicker ROI."