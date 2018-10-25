Unisys Adds NICE inContact CXone to InteliServe

Unisys has integrated the NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform as the core omnichannel contact center technology in its Unisys InteliServe service desk solution.

Within the InteliServe service desk, CXone Omnichannel Routing enables creation of virtual agents that complement the expertise of Unisys live agents and operate across phone, email, web, video, chat, service portals, and social media .

Unisys has already begun deploying InteliServe with CXone at its global client service centers.