Uniphore Solutions Listed on Genesys AppFoundry

Uniphore's U-Assist In-Call and U-Assist Aftercall are now available as premium applications on Genesys' AppFoundry,a dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions.

Uniphore U-Assist In-Call delivers real-time agent guidance and next-best action, leveraging intent, sentiment analysis, and desktop automation. U-Assist Aftercall summarizes calls and ensures all promises made during calls are captured and fulfilled.