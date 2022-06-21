Uniphore Solutions Listed on Genesys AppFoundry

Uniphore's U-Assist In-Call and U-Assist Aftercall are now available as premium applications on Genesys' AppFoundry,a dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions.
Uniphore U-Assist In-Call delivers real-time agent guidance and next-best action, leveraging intent, sentiment analysis, and desktop automation. U-Assist Aftercall summarizes calls and ensures all promises made during calls are captured and fulfilled.
"We are proud to partner with Genesys to help unleash the power of conversations for contact centers everywhere," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore, in a statement. "Together, we are equipping Genesys customers with the latest conversational AI and automation products that bring added value and cost savings across their entire businesses."