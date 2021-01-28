Uniphore Introduces U-Trust and U-Assist Assurance

Uniphore today unveiled the U-Trust portfolio and U-Assist Assurance solution.

Both solutions are focused on improving and optimizing contact center interactions from start to finish, strengthening the connection between front-end customer experience and back-end fulfillment through robotic process automation (RPA) and improving contact center security through agent verification and data security.

"A better customer experience comes when people and technology work together. Our end goal is to optimize every conversation and improve both the customer and agent experience. With these additions to our portfolio, Uniphore is delivering on its mission and directly addressing the critical needs of call center agents, businesses, and consumers," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "The world has changed for call center operators with surging demand and a shift to remote workforces. Our team is focused on delivering solutions with market-changing innovation. These products are the first of their kind, and I'm proud of the team's ability to innovate with speed based on evolving customer needs."

U-Assist Assurance uses RPA technology to track promises and commitments made by agents in real time, aligns expectations with the customer immediately following the call, and manages fulfillment post-call. It marks the first RPA-driven application in the Uniphore product suite following its acquisition of RPA technology from NTT DATA late last year.

The U-Trust portfolio, meanwhile, includes two distinct solutions: U-Trust Agent, a verification solution that uses a unique voiceprint to authenticate agents, and U-Trust Environment, which protects sensitive customer data. U-Trust Agent uses real-time agent verification using voiceprints continuously through the entire agent shift. U-Trust Environment builds on agent verification to offer a greater layer of security to protect sensitive customer information by ensuring that agents cannot see or hear sensitive customer data.