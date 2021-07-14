Uniphore Adds AI to U-Assist

Uniphorehas added artificial intelligence to its U-Assistcontact center solutions. These updates include deep learning AI models specifically developed to augment and optimize both the agent performance and customer experience, intent discovery, next-best action, enhanced agent promises model,proactive supervisor alerts, and automatic feedback loops.
Uniphore's latest product enhancements include the following:
- Interaction Sectioning: During every engagement, critical information is exchanged during different times of a call (greeting, authentication, discovery, resolution, wrap up, etc.) With a better understanding of what is happening when, Uniphore's AI models can help agents in real time to assist customers with their needs, deliver more accurate summaries, and shorten handling time.
- AI Modeling for Intent Detection: When identifying customer intent, agents and the AI models used to assist must consider what is being said and how it is said. Uniphore's latest AI models now take both into account with enhanced sentiment analysis for improved, real-time coaching and automated delivery of recommendations for resolution./li>
- AI Intelligence for Informed Supervisor Alerts: Uniphore's AI models bring all the information together (call stage, emotional state, what is being offered as a resolution, is the agent following the coaching, etc.) and turn it into intelligence to decide when and how to proactively alert supervisors to better support the engagement.
- After Call Work Self-optimizing AI Models: Uniphore's latest self-optimizing AI models have been developed so the system can learn from additions, corrections, or insights agents include in auto-generated summaries. Uniphore's AI learns from these edits to better support future calls. As the system learns, it is scaled across the organization.
"From the beginning, Uniphore has led the industry by focusing on delivering AI + Automation solutions that make a tangible difference in the conversations between customers and agents," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "These latest enhancements help our customers drive transformational experiences by delivering greater intelligence and recommendations through the application of deep learning AI models. I am extremely proud of the work our team has done to deliver these technology innovations for our customers."