Uniphore Adds AI to U-Assist

Uniphorehas added artificial intelligence to its U-Assistcontact center solutions. These updates include deep learning AI models specifically developed to augment and optimize both the agent performance and customer experience, intent discovery, next-best action, enhanced agent promises model,proactive supervisor alerts, and automatic feedback loops.

Uniphore's latest product enhancements include the following:

"From the beginning, Uniphore has led the industry by focusing on delivering AI + Automation solutions that make a tangible difference in the conversations between customers and agents," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "These latest enhancements help our customers drive transformational experiences by delivering greater intelligence and recommendations through the application of deep learning AI models. I am extremely proud of the work our team has done to deliver these technology innovations for our customers."