Unbabel Integrates with Zendesk Agent Workspace

Translation company Unbabel has been selected to integrate into the Zendesk Agent Workspace, helping agents communicate with customers in multiple languages across Zendesk channels within a single interface.
Unbabel already offered integrations with Zendesk Chat, Support, and Guide.
"This latest integration supports Unbabel's mission of continuously optimizing agent performance and reliability, enabling a more omnichannel experience to help agents consolidate all the conversations with customers in a single place," said Edmund Ovington, vice president of strategic alliances at Unbabel, in a statement "We are streamlining steps for facilitating the agents' work while also empowering them to provide a superior and more personal customer support experience."
"Global enterprise organizations that do business around the world and have multilingual customers need an easy way to understand and communicate," said Michelle Torres, director of technology alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "Compatible with any digital support channel, we're combining our conversation-focused agent workspace with Unbabel's advanced augmented machine translation. Together, it allows agents to instantly service customers globally in their native language right within the agent's existing toolset."