UiPath Brings Conversational AI to Its Hyperautomation Platform

UiPath, a robotic process automation (RPA) software company, has added conversational artificial intelligence capabilities to its end-to-end hyperautomation platform.

With out-of-the-box conversational capabilities for UiPath Robots, industry-tailored chatbots, and new automation capabilities that engage employees, UiPath is helping companies offer always-on, scalable, and global support experiences that give customers access to support whenever they need it on the most popular global messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Slack, WeChat, Web, and SMS text.

OTP Bank Romania is using an automation solution that integrates Druid chatbots and UiPath's software robots to process requests to postpone bank loan installments. The integration allowed the bank to cut processing time for requests from 10 minutes to 20 seconds and cope with a 125 percent increase in the number of calls received by call center agents, enabling it to process three times more deferral requests with the same number of people.

"UiPath's conversational AI capabilities expand the reach of traditional chatbot platforms into enterprise applications for gathering real-time knowledge and fulfilling tasks," said Param Kahlon, chief product officer at UiPath, in a statement. "As next-generation apps continue to be more conversationally focused, we are focused on helping to bridge the connection between chatbots and legacy enterprise apps."

By combining conversational AI with the UiPath Hyperautomation Platform, companies can achieve end-to-end automation for customers and employees. More specifically, they can do the following:

Converse with UiPath Robots: By teaching robots to talk with chatbots using bidirectional communication, robots and humans are encouraged to interact using natural language to process service requests. Automated processes can be triggered directly from a chat.

Bring AI into customer support: Leverage the UiPath Platform and no-code authoring chatbot platforms to automate customer request fulfillment involving modern or legacy systems with cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployment options.

With AI-powered chatbots and the UiPath Platform, routine queries are handled over messaging channels. Agents are further supported by bots after escalation. Bots look through connected systems and deliver relevant information to agents.

UiPath has partnered with Druid to resell the Druid Chatbots Platform. Druid is an AI-driven, no-code chatbot authoring platform that integrates with the UiPath Platform. With natural language processing technology to interpret and provide information contextually, Druid supports more than 40 languages and countless internal and external channels and offers more than 300 pre-built conversational AI templates covering business scenarios across multiple industries and roles.