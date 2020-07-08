USAN Partners with Calabrio

USAN, a provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, is partnering with Calabrio, a customer experience intelligence and workforce engagement management provider.

As a Calabrio Certified Implementation Partner and a Reseller Partner, USAN can now sell, design, and implement Calabrio ONE capabilities to its contact center customers. The Calabrio ONE suite, combined with USAN Contact Suite and Amazon Connect from Amazon Web Services (AWS), comprise a cloud contact center solution from a single provider.

The solution includes USAN's agent desktop and outbound campaign manager, along with Calabrio's analytics, quality management, and workforce management solutions.