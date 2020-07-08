USAN Partners with Calabrio

USAN, a provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, is partnering with Calabrio, a customer experience intelligence and workforce engagement management provider.
As a Calabrio Certified Implementation Partner and a Reseller Partner, USAN can now sell, design, and implement Calabrio ONE capabilities to its contact center customers. The Calabrio ONE suite, combined with USAN Contact Suite and Amazon Connect from Amazon Web Services (AWS), comprise a cloud contact center solution from a single provider.
The solution includes USAN's agent desktop and outbound campaign manager, along with Calabrio's analytics, quality management, and workforce management solutions.
"The workforce is changing more rapidly than ever before. Organizations need an agile contact center solution that leverages best-in-class capabilities, works seamlessly, and can be supported by a single technology provider. As both a Calabrio and Amazon Web Services partner, USAN is proud to bring that solution to contact center organizations," said Steve Walton, president and CEO of USAN, in a statement.
"When companies can rely on a single provider to bring together their most important customer experience applications, it's a true benefit to those organizations and to their end customers. We are pleased to be partnering with USAN to deliver a seamless set of cloud services featuring AWS, USAN, and Calabrio ONE capabilities," said Ross Daniels, vice president of global partners at Calabrio, in a statement.