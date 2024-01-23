USAN Launches Realm for Amazon Connect

USAN, a customer engagement solutions provider, has launched USAN Realm, a cloud-based platform for contact centers running on Amazon Connect. Realm empowers contact centers to create, deliver, and manage Amazon Connect deployments.

Realm's core components include the following:

Realm Agent, to create a unified experience with leading CRM solutions, omnichannel interaction handling, AI-enabled guidance with Amazon Q, and step-by-step guides.

Realm CX Manager, to leverage custom dashboards to manage teams, uncover insights from speech and data to coach in real time, and empower front-line staff.

Realm Intelligence, to discover actionable insights for supervisors, contact center analysts, and other business users.

Realm Campaign, to fully integrate outbound campaigns into all channels, including Amazon Pinpoint, Facebook Manager, WhatsApp, Twilio, and more.

Realm supplies actionable insights, enabling organizations to pinpoint and tackle areas of friction, prioritize enhancements, and assess outcomes with real-time dashboards and analytics. Its AI-powered self-service capabilities allow for predictive agent and customer self-service through Amazon Q to create generative AI for suggested agent responses and actions to address customer inquiries. The SaaS platform provides a solution for speech analytics, guidance, routing, and business intelligence.