USAN’s Dialogflow Telephony Bridge simplifies the adoption of natural conversational speech interactive voice response solutions. By adopting this USAN solution, companies can connect their existing telephony systems and IVRs via SIP to Dialogflow Enterprise Edition. The solution manages the necessary media server capabilities to surface the full Dialogflow feature set, including transfers of voice and data back to the enterprise as necessary.

"Dialogflow Enterprise Edition makes it easy for companies to set up and start using a cloud-based conversational IVR," said Steve Walton, president and CEO of USAN, in a statement. "By leveraging Google Cloud Platform, marketplace customers gain access to enterprise-scale features with minimum configuration expense and delay. Availability on the new Google Cloud Marketplace enables USAN to be a value-added provider to an exciting new self-service solution that provides the experience that consumers expect."

"To remain competitive and deliver on user demands, organizations adopting cloud need ready access to trusted, tested, and portable applications that can run across their entire infrastructure. At Google Cloud we strive to make it as easy as possible for customers of all sizes to deploy, purchase, and manage leading solutions in the cloud," said Jennifer Lin, director of product management at Google Cloud, in a statement. "The availability of commercial Kubernetes applications from providers like USAN is a critical part of extending enterprise investments and can simplify adoption of container-based infrastructure no matter what environment they operate in, either on-premises or in the public cloud."