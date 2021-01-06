UJET's Cloud Contact Center Is Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

UJET, a cloud contact center software provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has integrated with Oracle Cloud CX Service and made its solutions available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

With UJET's capabilities connected through the Oracle Cloud CX Service, businesses gain the following:

Unified cloud contact center and CRM data that blends historical records with real-time insights and contextual awareness;

Embeddable in-app and mobile support that leverages smartphone biometrics, user authentication, and real-time multimedia sharing;

Access to rich visual and contextual information;

Reduced handle times and post-call work for agents through real-time data exchanges that enable automatic CRM record updates;

Elimination of the redundant storage of customer personally identifiable information, call records, and more; and

Enterprise-grade security.