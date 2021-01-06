UJET's Cloud Contact Center Is Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

UJET, a cloud contact center software provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has integrated with Oracle Cloud CX Service and made its solutions available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace.
With UJET's capabilities connected through the Oracle Cloud CX Service, businesses gain the following:
- Unified cloud contact center and CRM data that blends historical records with real-time insights and contextual awareness;
- Embeddable in-app and mobile support that leverages smartphone biometrics, user authentication, and real-time multimedia sharing;
- Access to rich visual and contextual information;
- Reduced handle times and post-call work for agents through real-time data exchanges that enable automatic CRM record updates;
- Elimination of the redundant storage of customer personally identifiable information, call records, and more; and
- Enterprise-grade security.
"Customer experience has become the cornerstone of enterprise digital transformation strategies. But the single greatest barrier to delivering modern, intelligent experiences across marketing, sales, and support is achieving a holistic, unified view of your customer data," said Vasili Triant, chief operations officer of UJET, in a statement. "Our platform was purpose-built to solve this problem, in concert with the existing enterprise system of record. UJET's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our ultra-modern cloud contact center solution. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."