UJET and Google Cloud Integrate with ServiceNow

UJET, a contact center platform provider, and Google Cloud have integrated their cloud contact center solutions with ServiceNow to help businesses provide a more seamless and efficient customer service experience across all channels.

The integration brings together UJET's and Google Cloud's Contact Center AI (CCAI) Platform with ServiceNow's enterprise service management platform. It enables a secure, encrypted, real-time data exchange between both UJET and CCAI Platform with ServiceNow's Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions, which can help predict intent, make dynamic routing decisions, and contextualize each interaction. It also provides automated record updates and stores all customer data and personally identifiable information in ServiceNow. An embedded agent adapter simplifies workflows with all information presented in a single tab with extensive customization options.