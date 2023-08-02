UJET and Google Cloud Integrate with ServiceNow

UJET, a contact center platform provider, and Google Cloud have integrated their cloud contact center solutions with ServiceNow to help businesses provide a more seamless and efficient customer service experience across all channels.
The integration brings together UJET's and Google Cloud's Contact Center AI (CCAI) Platform with ServiceNow's enterprise service management platform. It enables a secure, encrypted, real-time data exchange between both UJET and CCAI Platform with ServiceNow's Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions, which can help predict intent, make dynamic routing decisions, and contextualize each interaction. It also provides automated record updates and stores all customer data and personally identifiable information in ServiceNow. An embedded agent adapter simplifies workflows with all information presented in a single tab with extensive customization options.
"We are excited to announce the integration of our solutions with ServiceNow CSM," said Anand Janefalkar, CEO of UJET, in a statement. "This integration will help enterprises to provide a more seamless and efficient customer service experience, which will lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty."
"With this new integration from UJET, Google Cloud CCAI Platform customers can easily access ServiceNow's AI-powered customer service capabilities available to global businesses," said Rodrigo Rocha, head of business applications independent software vendor partnerships at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Customers today are using Google Cloud's CCAI Platform with ServiceNow to improve IT service management, CRM, and end-to-end case management, and we're pleased to expand these contact center capabilities to more organizations."
"UJET and Google Cloud are heavily enterprise-focused, emphasizing AI, security, reliability, and usability across their contact center solutions," said Sheila McGee-Smith of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "This native integration with ServiceNow not only delivers speed to value for their existing and future enterprise customers today, but it also offers the assurance of continued rapid innovation across Google Cloud's infrastructure and Contact Center AI offerings."