UJET Partners with Telarus

UJET, a cloud contact center provider, is partnering with& Telarus, a technology services distributor.

Under terms of the partnership, Telarus will now be able to leverage UJET's cloud contact center solutions. Telarus partners gain full access to UJET's contact center products and features, including its mobile in-app support and the UJET Virtual Agent, which provides proactive, conversational artificial intelligence.

"The digital transformation of customer service has suddenly re-emerged as a mission-critical enterprise initiative, yet virtually every contact center on the planet is working with disparate, outdated technologies that render it impossible to provide a truly modern experience for their customers," said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer at UJET, in a statement. "UJET and Telarus combine to address these challenges through frictionless, flexible, and transformative solutions tailored to modern, smartphone-era consumers. We're thrilled to partner with a leader like Telarus to bring these capabilities to market rapidly and at scale."

"Helping our partners navigate through the current business climate and identify solutions to improve their customer experience and achieve operational efficiencies is paramount," said Brandon Knight, vice president of business development for contact center at Telarus, in a statement. "We have a number of cloud contact center providers, but UJET offers paramount scalability, best-in-class CRM integrations, and a truly unique customer experience that hasn't before been brought to the market. This is a one-of-a-kind solution for the next-generation of CCaaS."