UJET Partners with Kustomer

UJET, a cloud contact center provider, is partnering with Kustomer to integrate its technology with Kustomer's cloud-based CRM platform.

The integration of UJET and Kustomer provides contact centers with rich, unified, and centralized data within the agent interface, helping them streamline workflows and increase productivity.

"Like Kustomer, UJET is focused on making customer service more relevant to today's enterprise," said Vikas Bhambri, senior vice president of sales and customer experience at Kustomer, in a statement. "Their contact center technology is a natural complement to Kustomer's enterprise CRM platform, and we look forward to sharing this combined offering with the market."

UJET's Agent Adapter presents agents with visual and contextual information in a single view. UJET evaluates customer data, endpoints, and contextual metadata to route customers to the appropriate agent and passes data to the Kustomer CRM at the beginning, during, and end of the session.