UJET Partners with Google

UJET's is partnering with Google Cloud's to integrate its Contact Center AI (CCAI) and Google Cloud Dialogflow CX with its artificial intelligence-powered conversational tool, UJET Virtual Agent. The integrated solution will also be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"UJET's expanding partnership with Google Cloud is yet another way we are fulfilling our commitment to modernizing the contact center," said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer at UJET, in a statement. "The integration of Google's newest CCAI capabilities into UJET's unique CCaaS 3.0 platform enables our customers to continually optimize their customer journeys through more predictive, graceful conversational intelligence."

Optimized for large contact centers that deal with complex conversations across voice and messaging channels, Google Cloud Dialogflow CX extends UJET's capabilities to a broader set of use cases and interactions.