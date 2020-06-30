UJET Partners with Calabrio

UJET, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, and Calabrio, a customer experience intelligence company, today announced a strategic and technology partnership that integrates UJET's customer support with Calabrio's workforce and customer engagement solutions.
The partnership brings connected data streams and out-of-the-box access to the full suite of UJET and Calabrio ONE, including workforce management (WFM), quality management (QM), analytics, and advanced reporting.
"Customer support is rapidly transforming to support both the nature and expectations of digital consumers and the sudden shift to remote work brought on by the pandemic. An integrated, connected environment can break down silos, modernize customer communications, and set organizations up for short- and long-term success," said Vasili Triant, chief business officer at UJET, in a statement. "Partnering with a market leader like Calabrio further enables us to holistically support contact center professionals and business leaders as they navigate significant changes in their global operations."
"As Calabrio's recent Evolving World of Work study found, the pandemic triggered an even greater demand from customers for expanded channel access beyond voice, yet they still expect these digital interactions to be infused with empathy," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "This partnership with UJET provides our customers with the omnichannel center they want, with the motivated agents and rich experiences their customers expect. The scalability of our joint cloud solution allows for quick deployment of remote work models, and it gives our customers precise control over both operating costs and customer satisfaction levels."