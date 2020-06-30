UJET Partners with Calabrio

UJET, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, and Calabrio, a customer experience intelligence company, today announced a strategic and technology partnership that integrates UJET's customer support with Calabrio's workforce and customer engagement solutions.

The partnership brings connected data streams and out-of-the-box access to the full suite of UJET and Calabrio ONE, including workforce management (WFM), quality management (QM), analytics, and advanced reporting.