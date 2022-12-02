UJET Offers UJET Connect to Help Contact Centers with Cloud Migration

UJET, a contact center platform provider, has launched UJET Connect to help companies expedite their transition to the UJET cloud platform.

UJET Connect offers a seamless migration method rather than a rip-and-replace approach for customer service providers whose current solutions will no longer be supported or cannot meet their rapidly changing needs.

"Customer service is the heart and soul of every company, and the contact center is the primary communications conduit with the customer. That direct connection must always be open and available," said Anand Janefalkar, founder and CEO of UJET, in a statement. "Service consistency and business continuity for the contact center is fundamental to the success of every company, and UJET Connect ensures a fast, easy, and uninterrupted transition to the cloud for new UJET customers."

UJET Connect offers a phased roadmap and blueprint to contact center transformation with a seamless migration process from legacy platforms, including hybrid and on-premises systems.

In addition to incentives, UJET is offering a comprehensive, pre-migration assessment package at zero-cost to all Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys customers. UJET Connect includes the following:

A business case assessment, cost-benefit analysis and requirements consulting;

A complete catalog of current state and capabilities; and

An in-depth gap analysis of current vs. desired future state.